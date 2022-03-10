Jonas Hayes, Dennis Gates among possible candidates for Georgia basketball coach opening
The University of Georgia will be searching for a new men’s basketball coach, following the school’s firing of Tom Crean.
The school made the news official on Thursday while outlining the process of finding Crean’s replacement.
“I would like to sincerely thank Coach Crean and his family for their commitment to Georgia Basketball,” Brooks said. “Tom Crean demonstrated unquestionable effort and enthusiasm in what he has attempted to accomplish at Georgia. That said, our expectation is to compete for post-season success in all 21 sports. We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.”
Crean made $3.2 million in annual salary at Georgia this past season and that is what we will be owed in terms of a buyout. Georgia had already parted ways with one of his assistants in Wade Mason earlier in the season.
As for a replacement for Crean, expect Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks to exhaust all options. As of this moment, Georgia is the only SEC job open while other prominent national vacancies include Louisville and Maryland. The Kansas State job also became open on Thursday
Two names that had been worth monitoring for the job — Steve Forbes of Wake Forest and Andy Enfield of USC — both seemingly took themselves off the market by signing contract extensions with their current schools. Georgia is also isn’t expected to go after some of the bigger names that were disgraced by college basketball’s FBI scandal, such as former Louisville coach Rick Pitino or former Arizona coach Sean Miller.