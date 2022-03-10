Jonas Hayes, Dennis Gates among possible candidates for Georgia basketball coach opening

The University of Georgia will be searching for a new men’s basketball coach, following the school’s firing of Tom Crean.

The school made the news official on Thursday while outlining the process of finding Crean’s replacement.

“I would like to sincerely thank Coach Crean and his family for their commitment to Georgia Basketball,” Brooks said. “Tom Crean demonstrated unquestionable effort and enthusiasm in what he has attempted to accomplish at Georgia. That said, our expectation is to compete for post-season success in all 21 sports. We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.”