Georgia basketball falls to No. 2-ranked Auburn on the Plains, 83-60
Georgia basketball could not hang with No. 2-ranked Auburn Wednesday night in a 83-60 loss at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala.
Points were few and far between for the Bulldogs in the first half (5-13, 0-5 SEC) that shot 21 of 50 on the night. The Tigers (17-1, 6-0) scored at will from all over the floor and still sit atop the SEC.
Christian Wright led the Bulldogs with 16 points, 4 rebounds and an assist. Auburn big Walker Kessler scored 15 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and added 6 blocks.
Both teams struggled to score early before a 59-second 6-0 Auburn run put it ahead 14-7 at the 12:31 mark. It was all Tigers from there until halftime.
A Dylan Cardwell putback slam at the 2:59 mark capped a 16-2 run that gave Auburn a 48-22 lead.
The Tigers went into the locker rooms leading 52-27.
Georgia, still searching for its first conference win, made a small dent in the Auburn lead to the tune of an 18-9 second half run that finished at the 12:14 mark. UGA actually won the second half 33-31, but the Bulldogs never seriously threatened the Tigers in the second half.
Georgia won its last meeting against Auburn last season in a 91-86 barnburner. Between transfers and preseason injuries, UGA missed the players who scored 80 of its 91 points in last season’s win Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs are back on the road Saturday for a date with South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena at 3:30 p.m.