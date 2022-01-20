Georgia basketball falls to No. 2-ranked Auburn on the Plains, 83-60

Georgia basketball could not hang with No. 2-ranked Auburn Wednesday night in a 83-60 loss at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala.

Points were few and far between for the Bulldogs in the first half (5-13, 0-5 SEC) that shot 21 of 50 on the night. The Tigers (17-1, 6-0) scored at will from all over the floor and still sit atop the SEC.

Christian Wright led the Bulldogs with 16 points, 4 rebounds and an assist. Auburn big Walker Kessler scored 15 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and added 6 blocks.