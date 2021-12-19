Georgia basketball shooting woes lead to 80-67 loss to George Mason

ATHENS – Georgia basketball could not keep up with George Mason on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum, falling 80-67.

The Bulldog offense kept itself in range of a comeback throughout the game but struggled to find a rhythm, shooting 20-of-59 with 12 turnovers.

The Patriots, notorious for their 3-point shooting, were more successful from deep. George Mason rode a barrage of early 3-pointers to take a 19-4 lead and never looked back. It finished 11-of-26 shooting from the 3-point line.