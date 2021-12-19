Georgia basketball shooting woes lead to 80-67 loss to George Mason
ATHENS – Georgia basketball could not keep up with George Mason on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum, falling 80-67.
The Bulldog offense kept itself in range of a comeback throughout the game but struggled to find a rhythm, shooting 20-of-59 with 12 turnovers.
The Patriots, notorious for their 3-point shooting, were more successful from deep. George Mason rode a barrage of early 3-pointers to take a 19-4 lead and never looked back. It finished 11-of-26 shooting from the 3-point line.
Georgia tried to mount a comeback before a couple of consecutive 3-pointers courtesy of D’Shawn Schwartz and DeVon Cooper buried the Bulldogs with less than four minutes to go.
Braelen Bridges led the way for the Bulldogs, scoring 13 points and pulling down 7 rebounds.
Noah Baumann started at the forward position in place of Jailyn Ingram, who tore his ACL in Georgia’s last contest. The USC transfer made his presence felt from behind the arc, shooting 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He scored 11 points and grabbed 3 rebounds of his own.
Dalen Ridgnal also saw an uptick in minutes in the absence of Ingram. The Cowley College transfer finished with 6 points and 7 rebounds.
Schwartz led George Mason offensively with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Josh Oduro scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and 6 blocks.
The Bulldogs will play host to Western Carolina Monday night.