Georgia basketball cannot match Florida attack in 84-72 home loss

Georgia basketball could not match Florida’s offense, giving up several key runs in a, 84-72 loss Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs (6-23, 1-15 SEC) could not slow the Gators (18-11, 8-8) from behind the arc. Florida was 14-of-31 shooting from 3-point range, while Georgia shot just 9 of 23. Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs in scoring yet again with 20 points and 6 rebounds.

Athens native Phlandrous Fleming led the way for Florida, scoring a season-high 27 points with 4 assists and 5 rebounds. Georgia kept pace with Florida in the first half, never trailing by more than 4 points until the 7:34 mark. The Gators mounted a swift 9-0 run iced by a Fleming dunk at the 7:14 mark. The Bulldogs immediately responded with a 7-0 run of their own, capped by an Oquendo 3-pointer at the 5:31 mark. Oquendo, notorious for his interior scoring, flashed some perimeter prowess. Georgia’s leading scorer scored 12 first half points, all of them 3-pointers.

The Gators pulled away right before halftime and entered the locker rooms leading 41-34. Florida delivered the first four blows of the second half, riding a 10-0 run to get a 51-34 lead. The Bulldogs surrendered 3 turnovers and had 3 shots blocked during the run, which lasted to the 16:45 mark. UGA responded again with yet another run and cut its deficit to 7. A Florida timeout appeared to stymie the Bulldog momentum as they missed their next four shots before falling behind by double digits again.