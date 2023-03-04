Pair of last-minute calls sink Georgia basketball, 61-55 at South Carolina

The Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12 SEC) lost their fifth straight game after a controversial no-call and a technical foul came against Roberts in the game’s last 32 seconds.

A pair of influential last-minute calls between Terry Roberts and Jacobi Wright made the difference in Georgia basketball’s 61-55 loss at South Carolina.

The point guard turned the ball over after bumping into a moving Jacobi Wright while trying to drive to the rim. No blocking foul was called and UGA turned the ball over, trailing 55-53.

Roberts was then called for a technical foul two possessions later. The Bradley transfer tripped Wright off a South Carolina inbound with three seconds left, resulting in the five-point swing that sealed the game.

Coach Mike White’s team now shifts focus to the SEC tournament hosted in Nashville. Georgia will enter as the No. 11 seed, facing No. 14 seed LSU at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 65-63 at home on Valentine’s Day.

Roberts did have an offensive resurgence of sorts after averaging just over eight points in the last two weeks.

He led the team with 14 points, 5 rebounds and an assist.