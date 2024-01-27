Georgia basketball erased a 21-point deficit in the last 12:52 of regulation to force overtime but could not silence Florida’s sellout crowd on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 SEC) continued to pester the Gators (14-6, 4-3) to the final buzzer before falling 102-98.

Florida seemed to have the win intact with a 100-93 lead and 22 seconds remaining. UGA continued to battle, though, as Noah Thomasson sunk a layup with 12 seconds left.

Then RJ Melendez tracked down a long, errant inbound pass and nailed his sixth 3-pointer of the game to cut the Gator lead to 100-98. Melendez led the Georgia attack with a career-high 35 points, shooting 13-of-19 with 5 steals, 3 rebounds and an assist.

The two teams traded blows through the first 90 seconds of overtime. Georgia entered the last 3:30 trailing 90-89.

Florida built its late-game lead on a 6-0 scoring run. The Bulldogs did not score from the 3:30 mark until 47 seconds were left.

UGA, which finished the game’s last 12:35 of regulation on a 36-7 run, pulled even with the Gators at 85 right before the buzzer. It was Georgia’s first time not trailing Florida since tipoff.

The Gators simply took over in a key stretch at home, shooting 5 of 7 in overtime. They also made all seven of their free throw attempts down the stretch.

Florida’s 11-0 scoring run late in the first half fueled a comfortable 47-34 halftime lead. The Gators dominated the floor from the inside out, controlling the paint and picking Georgia’s pockets on the perimeter.

Florida outrebounded Georgia 21-15 and outscored it 26-14 in the paint. The Gators shot an impressive 59 percent from the floor, including making five of their nine 3-point attempts.

It took nearly 10 minutes for the Bulldogs to settle in offensively. UGA surrendered four turnovers in the first five minutes on loose passing and handling, leading to three Florida steal-and-slams.

The rowdy Gator crowd continued to roar as the Bulldogs missed 10 of their first 13 shots from the field.

RJ Melendez sank back-to-back 3-pointers at the 10:29 and 9:54 marks to finally get Georgia rolling. Tchewa followed with a couple buckets for UGA’s best run of the first half, a 12-2 swing.

Florida bit back with the 11-0 run, nailing a buzzer-beating jumper to head into halftime with the 13-point lead.

The Bulldogs will get a shot at the Gators at home, where they boast an 11-1 record, at 1 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Georgia goes back to Stegeman Coliseum for a Wednesday night showdown with Alabama at 6:30 p.m.

The Crimson Tide (13-6, 5-1), coming off a 79-75 upset of No. 8-ranked Auburn, will host the same LSU team that Georgia beat Wednesday night.