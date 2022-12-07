Georgia basketball falls inches short of rivalry upset at Georgia Tech, 79-77
ATLANTA – Georgia basketball head coach Mike White came mere inches short of winning his first rivalry game.
The Bulldogs (7-3) had a chance. With seven seconds remaining and trailing by a point, Terry Roberts attempted to inbound a pass that was snagged by the fingertips of Jalon Moore.
Roberts was fouled for a charge on Georgia’s last possession, sealing the 79-77 win for the Yellow Jackets (6-8) on Tuesday night at a rowdy McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.
A Georgia win would have been the program’s third straight road win over Tech, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since 1930.
Roberts did lead the team in scoring, posting 16 points with 4 rebounds and 7 assists.
The two teams traded punches for the majority of the second half. From the 9:49 mark to 7:10 , Georgia and Georgia Tech were especially electric, both shooting 4-of-4. The game was tied at 73-73 with just 3:58 remaining.
That was when the Bulldogs took a small lead they kept the rest of the way. They held the Yellow Jackets scoreless for four and a half minutes to take a 77-73 advantage.
A deep Georgia Tech 3-pointer at the 1:04 mark and a layup at 00:23 reclaimed the lead for the home team, 78-77.
The Bulldogs did not score in the last 2:12 of the game.
Both offenses made their livings attacking the paint, scoring a combined 92 points inside.
The Bulldogs attempted just six 3-pointers in the first half, as the Yellow Jacket defense stayed active and strong on the perimeter.
Kario Oquendo dominated the first half offensively, posting 13 points and five rebounds to help UGA take a 39-34 lead into the half.
Georgia will take an 11-day break during final exam season before taking on Notre Dame in the third annual Holiday Hoopsgiving event on Dec. 18 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
UGA News
- Georgia basketball falls inches short of rivalry upset at Georgia Tech, 79-77
- Shorthanded Georgia basketball wins third straight, beats Florida A&M 68-46
- Georgia basketball depth delivers, rains 3-pointers, topples Hampton 73-54
- Jailyn Ingram returns, Georgia basketball beats East Tennessee State 62-47
- Georgia basketball locks down Saint Joseph’s, 66-53, in ‘Sunshine Slam’