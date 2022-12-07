Georgia basketball falls inches short of rivalry upset at Georgia Tech, 79-77

The Bulldogs (7-3) had a chance. With seven seconds remaining and trailing by a point, Terry Roberts attempted to inbound a pass that was snagged by the fingertips of Jalon Moore.

ATLANTA – Georgia basketball head coach Mike White came mere inches short of winning his first rivalry game.

Roberts was fouled for a charge on Georgia’s last possession, sealing the 79-77 win for the Yellow Jackets (6-8) on Tuesday night at a rowdy McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

A Georgia win would have been the program’s third straight road win over Tech, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since 1930.

Roberts did lead the team in scoring, posting 16 points with 4 rebounds and 7 assists.

The two teams traded punches for the majority of the second half. From the 9:49 mark to 7:10 , Georgia and Georgia Tech were especially electric, both shooting 4-of-4. The game was tied at 73-73 with just 3:58 remaining.

That was when the Bulldogs took a small lead they kept the rest of the way. They held the Yellow Jackets scoreless for four and a half minutes to take a 77-73 advantage.

A deep Georgia Tech 3-pointer at the 1:04 mark and a layup at 00:23 reclaimed the lead for the home team, 78-77.