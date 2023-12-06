clock iconclock icon
By Jack Leo, Special to DawgNation
ArticleArticle Latest Men's Basketball
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia basketball wrecks Georgia Tech 76-62, notches third ACC win of …
ATHENS – Georgia basketball quickly reminded Georgia Tech who runs the state with a dominant 76-62 home win on Tuesday.
Jack Leo
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia basketball starts home stand with comfortable 80-69 win over Mercer
ATHENS – Georgia basketball enjoyed a wide talent gap for one of the first times this season in a comfortable 80-69 win.
Jack Leo
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia basketball bounces back into action with Friday night home game
Georgia basketball is ready to bounce back into action with a home game in Stegeman Coliseum on Friday night.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia basketball erases 17-point deficit to shock Florida State on …
Justin Hill nailed a clutch, 18-foot fadeaway jump shot to shock Florida State in a 68-66 statement win Wednesday night.
Jack Leo
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Noah Thomasson scores season-high total, powers Georgia basketball over …
Noah Thomasson’s season-high 24 points powered Georgia basketball to a 78-69 home win over Winthrop on Friday.
Jack Leo
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and what comes next for Georgia …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

3 more Georgia football players enter transfer portal

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart issues official statement on playing Georgia-Florida …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia basketball wrecks Georgia Tech 76-62, notches third ACC win …

Jack Leo
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.