Georgia basketball bounced back in resounding fashion, closing out a win over No. 17 Arkansas, 90-76.

The No. 21-ranked Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) outscored the Razorbacks 22-8 over the final 6:23 to get their first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Georgia hit seven of its last nine shots, while the Bulldogs’ defense hunkered down as Arkansas made just one of its final 12 attempts.

Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 20 points to lead UGA, while Blue Cain had 18 points, Kanon Catchings added 15 points and Jake Wilkins added 11.

Arkansas (13-5, 3-2) battled back from a 19-point deficit to tie the game at 68-68 on Darius Acuff Jr.’s 3-pointer with 6:43 remaining before Georgia’s impressive final run.

The Bulldogs lost a 97-95 overtime game at home on Wednesday to Ole Miss on a buzzer-beating shot

“We talked after the last game about how we’re gonna respond to a tough game, tough loss that we know should have won,” Wilkinson said. “This is the way we come out and respond … “

Georgia opened the game on an 11-0 run at Stegeman Coliseum, getting the crowd engaged from the onset.

The Bulldogs built a 45-32 lead at halftime and extended the lead to 19, 55-36, with 16:31 remaining before John Calipari’s Razorbacks rallied behind Acuff’s (20 points) savvy play and game-tying 3-pointer.

“Credit to Georgia,” Calipari said. “What I love is that we fought, tied the game. I thought we were going to win the game, and then we made errors.

“But to get it to where it was when we were down as much as we were, that was a pretty big deal.”

Georgia never trailed, but Arkansas had taken the momentum before Cain asserted himself with a driving layup to put UGA up 72-70 with 5:26 left, breaking what proved to be the final tie of the game.

Wilkinson followed a Bulldogs’ defensive stop with a 3-pointer that made it 75-70, and after a Somto Cyril blocked shot — he had a career-high seven in the game — Wilkinson hit another 3-pointer to extend Georgia’s lead to 78-70.

Cain went to the rim on the next possession to close out a convincing 10-0 run that put the Bulldogs firmly in control.

“We just wanted to stay together whenever they went on their run,” Cain said, “and then luckily, we were able to bounce back.”

Georgia returns to action at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Missouri (TV: SEC Network).