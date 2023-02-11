Georgia basketball gets signature win, topples Kentucky 75-68

ATHENS – Georgia basketball coach Mike White appears to have notched the signature win of his first season in Athens. The Bulldogs (15-10, 5-7 SEC) stunned national blue blood and SEC staple Kentucky 75-68 in front of an electric home crowd on Saturday.

UGA, which trailed with 10 minutes left in the game, caught fire in the game’s final stretch, outscoring the Wildcats 27-16 from that point forward. Guards Kario Oquendo and Justin Hill were excellent filling in for leading scorer Terry Roberts, who was limited in his first game back from a concussion. Oquendo was electric from the jump, scoring 21 points with a rebound and an assist. Hill added 15 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Georgia improved to 12-2 at home with the victory. It was the type of win that a coach can build a program on. White’s team showed significant growth from its 14-point loss to the Wildcats in Lexington just over three weeks ago. Georgia took advantage of a 42-32 halftime lead this time, something it failed to do with its 42-34 halftime lead in Lexington.

UGA also limited the same Oscar Tshiebwe that torched it for 37 points and 24 rebounds in Lexington to 20 points with 14 rebounds in Athens. The upset had shades of vengeance, as well, as the Game One loss to Kentucky set Georgia on a frustrating stretch of struggles. The Bulldogs, who entered Lexington with a 3-1 conference record, lost five of their next six games after facing the Wildcats. Sure, Kentucky has not been the top-tier team in the SEC it has been for the last 15 seasons. The Wildcats sit on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament and boast the fifth-best record in the conference with Missouri, Auburn, and Florida nipping at their heels. The Bulldogs still out-battled a talent-ridden SEC roster headed by the reigning national player of the year and did so convincingly. Also encouraging for Georgia was the return of Roberts. The Bradley transfer finished with 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.

The Bulldogs are back at home facing lowly LSU at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday before looking for another upset at No. 3-ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa on February 18. StatBroadcast , Dawgnation

