Justin Hill heroics save Georgia basketball in 65-63 win over LSU

Georgia guard Justin Hill (11) during Georgia’s game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Tony Walsh
Jack Leo

Special to DawgNation

Posted

ATHENS – Justin Hill played hero for Georgia basketball, getting the game’s final points and turnover to sneak past LSU.

Hill, whose gutsy layup gave UGA a 64-63 lead, cut off an errant Tiger pass with 0.8 seconds remaining. Hill sunk a free throw and LSU’s full-court shot missed wide left to seal the win.

The Bulldogs, down 20-12 after the run at the 8:11 mark, made 5 of their next 13 shots to end the half. The Tigers were 2-of-12 shooting during that span.

UGA finished the half shooting 8 of 27 with 7 turnovers while LSU shot 10 of 28 with 11 turnovers of their own.

The Bulldogs, who upset Kentucky last Saturday 75-68, will try to shock the country when they visit No. 1 Alabama at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The top-ranked Tide will try to avenge its 82-76 loss at UGA last season. It was Georgia’s only SEC win of the year, which came just 15 days after the 2022 CFP National Championship Game.

Georgia basketball vs. LSU Box Score
