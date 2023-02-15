Justin Hill heroics save Georgia basketball in 65-63 win over LSU

Hill, whose gutsy layup gave UGA a 64-63 lead, cut off an errant Tiger pass with 0.8 seconds remaining. Hill sunk a free throw and LSU’s full-court shot missed wide left to seal the win.

ATHENS – Justin Hill played hero for Georgia basketball, getting the game’s final points and turnover to sneak past LSU.

The Bulldogs, down 20-12 after the run at the 8:11 mark, made 5 of their next 13 shots to end the half. The Tigers were 2-of-12 shooting during that span.

UGA finished the half shooting 8 of 27 with 7 turnovers while LSU shot 10 of 28 with 11 turnovers of their own.

The Bulldogs, who upset Kentucky last Saturday 75-68, will try to shock the country when they visit No. 1 Alabama at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The top-ranked Tide will try to avenge its 82-76 loss at UGA last season. It was Georgia’s only SEC win of the year, which came just 15 days after the 2022 CFP National Championship Game.