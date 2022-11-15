Georgia basketball starts fast, outlasts Miami (OH) 77-70

ATHENS – An explosive start gave Georgia the momentum it needed to improve to 2-0 at home. UGA’s 10-0 run from the tipoff set the tone for a strong first half and built some much-needed margin for error for the second half.

The Bulldogs (2-1) outlasted a late resurgence from Miami (Ohio) (1-2) to win 77-70 at Stegeman Coliseum on Monday. “Especially the first 10 to 12 minutes of the game, I thought we were playing pretty good basketball,” White said. “Adversity hit and we didn’t handle it really well.” Georgia’s early momentum subsided in the second half, though, as it was outscored 42-39. “I thought we played emotional,” Georgia coach Mike White said. “We just made some erratic offensive plays, some erratic defensive decisions. Even when we were playing really hard defensively, we had some communication miscues.” Terry Roberts led the Georgia offense with 22 points, 3 assists, and 4 rebounds. Freshman Kyeron Lindsay added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. “We’ve got two or three guys that just play with contagious energy in practice every day,” White said. “[Lindsay] has become one of those guys here in games very early in his career.”

The Bulldogs jumped to the 10-0 start thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Mardrez McBride and Terry Roberts. Roberts also connected with the towering Frank Ansalem for an alley-oop to end the run. Miami did not score until 16:40 mark of the first half. The run was especially noteworthy considering Georgia’s sluggish first half in its Friday night loss to Wake Forest. The Bulldogs shot 9-of-30 and trailed the Demon Deacons 41-22 by the end of the first half. Georgia improved to shoot 40% against Miami, sinking 6 of 13 shots from beyond the arc. The Redhawks, who trailed 38-28 at halftime, did not go down quietly from there. Miami stormed back and cut Georgia’s lead to 49-47 in the second half. Mekhi Lairy kept Miami in the game through the final buzzer. The 5-foot-8 shifty point guard gave Georgia problems all night, scoring 34 points with 5 rebounds.

UGA returns to action when it plays host to Bucknell on Friday.

