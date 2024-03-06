ATHENS – Georgia basketball’s bigs stood extra tall to close out Ole Miss with a 69-66 win on Tuesday.

Graduate transfer Russel Tchewa and true freshman Dylan James dominated the Rebels (20-10, 7-10 SEC) on the interior to lead the win. Tchewa and James combined for 19 of UGA’s 39 rebounds and scored 16 of the team’s 36 points in the paint.

Tchewa notched his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high 5 assists.

James nearly earned his first career double-double in his first career start for the Bulldogs (16-14, 6-11). The 6-foot-9 forward continued to spark the scattered Stegeman Coliseum crowd, jamming four powerful dunks on the night.

UGA matched its SEC and regular season win totals from last season with the win. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at No. 13-ranked Auburn at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Tigers (22-7, 11-5) dealt Georgia a 97-76 loss in Athens on Feb. 24.

UGA then travels to Nashville for the SEC Tournament, beginning on March 13. The Bulldogs need to win the tournament for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Georgia took a single-digit lead in the first minute of action and kept it throughout the first half. The Bulldogs led by as much as eight points, taking a 35-32 advantage into halftime.

Thomasson led UGA with 12 points in the half, adding a rebound and a steal.

Georgia built its biggest lead of the half, a 14-6 edge, on a sluggish start from Ole Miss offensively. The Rebels made just 3 of their first 12 shots from the field.

UGA and Ole Miss traded blows the rest of the way, neither scoring more than four unanswered points.

Georgia did bully the Rebels on the interior in the first 20 minutes. The Bulldogs won the rebound battle 19-11 and outscored Ole Miss 16-6 in the paint.