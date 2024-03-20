ATHENS – Georgia basketball center Russel Tchewa’s 7-foot frame was just tall enough to deny Xavier’s last-second game-tying shot attempt in a 78-76 win.

The towering center from Douala, Cameroon, met Quincy Olivari’s layup at the backboard, swatting the layup away with the Musketeers’ (16-18) season.

Xavier’s final layup attempt ran late, and the Bulldogs (18-16) quenched a nine-year postseason drought in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

UGA, which punched its first NIT bid in seven years on Sunday, earned its first postseason win since 2016.

True freshman Silas Demary Jr. led UGA with 16 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds. Noah Thomasson added another 12 points, shooting 5 of 14 from the floor.

Georgia entered the final 12:30 of the game with a lead just massive enough to eliminate the Musketeers at Stegeman Coliseum.

The same Bulldog team that led 65-42 points allowed Xavier to climb back within a possession for the last 1:35. The Musketeers whittled UGA’s lead down to two points but never took it back.

Georgia built its 23-point lead with an 11-point run stretching from the 16:02 mark to 13:25. Noah Thomasson sparked the run with a layup before RJ Melendez added five points of his own on a dunk and a 3-pointer.

UGA’s depth delivered the difference, as the bench Bulldogs outscored Xavier’s reserves 35-7. Melendez and Justin Hill combined to score 14 of those points.

Defensive-minded Georgia coach Mike White watched his team force 15 turnovers, scoring 22 points off the extra opportunities. White improved to 8-4 all-time in the NIT and 5-0 in the tournament’s first round.

The Bulldogs held a slight lead through most of the first half before taking control with a last-minute 6-0 scoring run. Dylan James sparked the run with a layup, taking a 42-34 lead with 46 seconds left before halftime.

Hill followed with a pair of free throws and Melendez put an exclamation point on the half with a buzzer-beating steal-and-slam.

The six-point swing was UGA’s largest of the first half. Hill led the Bulldogs with 10 points at the break.

UGA is back in action on Saturday or Sunday facing the winner of the first round matchup between No. 1 seed Wake Forest and Appalachian State. Georgia beat Wake Forest 80-77 earlier this season.