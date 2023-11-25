Noah Thomasson’s season-high 24 points powered Georgia basketball to a 78-69 home win over Winthrop on Friday.

Thomasson asserted his dominance throughout the game, leading the Bulldogs in scoring for the third time this season. The Houston, Tx. product scored UGA’s highest single-game total since February of last season.

Justin Hill’s explosive second half also helped boost the Bulldogs (3-3) past the Eagles (4-3). One of Georgia’s two returning guards from the 2022-23 season added 13 points, 2 rebounds and a steal in the final 20 minutes.

UGA earned its first win since Nov. 12 after spending last weekend battling NCAA Tournament-level competition in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship.

The Eagles continued to pester the Bulldogs throughout the second half but never pulled even with UGA. Both Hill and Thomasson delivered several run-killing scores to keep Georgia’s slipping lead secure.

Winthrop was closest to tying Georgia when it scored eight unanswered points at the 7:42 mark. Hill proceeded to score five points in the next couple minutes to regain a comfortable lead.

The Eagles continued to string scores together down the stretch, reapplying pressure to the Bulldog defense. Georgia leaned on Thomasson’s marksmanship, as the veteran guard sank a couple key 3-pointers to stay several possessions ahead.

The Niagara transfer scored 10 UGA’s last 12 points to put the Eagles away.

Georgia used a pair of scoring runs to claim a 36-29 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs scored 11 unanswered to take an early nine-point lead at the 15:37 mark.

Abdur-Rahim sparked the early run with a four-point play. Thomasson quickly followed with the first of three first-half 3-pointers.

The Eagles battled back and seized the lead with a 10-0 run of their own before. Winthrop’s Sin’Cere McMahon nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to pull back within striking distance.

Abdur-Rahim and Thomasson dominated the half’s final three minutes. The duo scored six points each and the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 14-4.

Georgia is back in action visiting Florida State at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday in Tallahassee, Fla.

It’s Georgia’s third ACC matchup already this season. The Bulldogs edged by Wake Forest in early November and dropped a tournament loss to Miami last week.