Georgia basketball had two tough layup chances to steal a win from LSU’s hands, but missed the rim both times in a 67-66 loss.

Justin Hill, who nailed a gutsy 3-pointer and layup to keep the Bulldogs (15-13, 5-10 SEC) in striking distance, sprinted down the court and to the paint.

The 6-foot Hill attacked LSU’s center and missed off the backboard. Freshman forward Dylan James scrambled for a rebound and kicked it to a charging Noah Thomasson with five seconds left.

Thomasson’s shot went further up than it did forward, and the Tigers (15-13, 7-8) sent the airball shot to the other end of the court to seal the win.

The Bulldogs trailed by as much as 15 points before gnawing on LSU’s lead throughout the second half.

Thomasson led UGA’s offense with 16 points, 2 assists and a block.

UGA, which trailed 40-27 at half after a forgettable first 20 minutes, finally regained the lead with 5:36 remaining.

The Bulldogs got back within a possession of LSU’s lead for the first time since midway through the first half with 9:37 left. Jabri Abdur-Rahim hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 55-51.

Thomasson followed with his own pair of foul shots and took Georgia’s first lead since the opening minutes with a 3-pointer. The teams wrestled for the lead down the stretch with LSU taking it for good on a pair of late free throws.

Georgia was particularly miserable from 3-point range in the first half, leading to a 40-27 halftime deficit.

The Bulldogs were 2-of-16 shooting from beyond the arc and 10 of 33 from the floor as a whole.

The shooting drought began for UGA at the 17:35 mark. Silas Demary Jr. helped Georgia start 3-of-4 shooting from the floor before missing his next two shots.

The Bulldogs proceeded to miss seven of their next eight attempts as LSU mounted a 17-3 run. Georgia, trailing 23-10 at the 13:06 mark, responded with a 9-0 run of its own.

Frank Anselem made sure to quench the shooting drought with a second chance dunk at the 12:53 mark. Abdur-Rahim hit five free throws to sandwich a Thomasson jumper, as well.

Suddenly, UGA had cut LSU’s lead to 23-19 at the 11:36 mark. The Tigers extended again, though, shooting an impressive 7-of-10 from 3-point range in the first half.

LSU outscored Georgia 17-8 in the last 11:36 to take the 13-point lead into the break.

Thomasson led the Bulldog offense at the half with 7 points, an assist and a block.

UGA is back in action playing host to Texas A&M at 6 p.m. on Saturday.