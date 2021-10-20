Georgia basketball loses leading returning scorer, P.J. Horne, to knee injury

Crean, whose Bulldogs were picked last in the SEC preseason picks, announced the news on his Twitter account on Wednesday morning.

ATHENS — Georgia basketball will be without its leading returning scorer this season after power forward P.J. Horne suffered a knee injury in practice, according to Coach Tom Crean.

“It’s with genuine sadness that we let you know that (Horne) will miss the season after undergoing surgery on his right knee this past weekend,” Crean’s post said. “In practice, he bumped his knee in a scrimmage, lost footing and went down awkwardly.”

Horne started all 26 games last season after transferring back to his home state from Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-6, 2430-pound Horne averaged 8.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, leading the team in 3-point makes (46) and attempts (124) while shooting them at a 37-percent clip.

The 2020-21 Georgia basketball team plays at Charlotte on Sunday in an exhibition.