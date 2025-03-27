Georgia basketball could be losing its starting point guard in the near future.

Silas Demary Jr., the Bulldogs’ No. 2 scorer and leader in assists and steals, announced he is entering the transfer portal on Thursday, according to a report from On3.

Demary had become a bedrock of Georgia’s lineup, starting every game of his two-year career in Athens besides Senior Day last season. It’s likely his transfer value increased recently as he finished the season as Georgia’s top scorer.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder averaged 19.5 points during Georgia’s last six games. He totaled 15 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament loss to Gonzaga last Thursday.

Demary finished the season averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Demary, who had emerged as a vocal leader in his sophomore season at Georgia, spoke about what the program needed to do to make March Madness a regular occurrence.

“I’d probably just say keep the confidence growing,” Demary said. “Obviously, this year, nobody expected us to be here, so I think just building off this year and knowing the confidence that we can get here and believing in our coaches and then mainly believing in ourselves. I feel like if you don’t believe in yourself, you’re never going to get anywhere in life.

“So I think just being able to get back to the drawing board, you know, obviously it’s tough we lost today, but learn from it.”

Demary came to Georgia as a four-star recruit from Raleigh, N.C. There are several blue blood basketball brands near his hometown between North Carolina, Duke, North Carolina State and Wake Forest.

Demary is the first Bulldog to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The rising junior could return to Athens if he decides Georgia is the best school for him next season.

Demary was one of three members to return to Georgia last year, alongside fellow 2023 class members Blue Cain and Dylan James.