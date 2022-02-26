Georgia basketball aims to swamp Florida in noon matchup

Georgia basketball returns to Stegeman Coliseum to play Florida simply focused on getting one more victory.

It has undoubtedly been a frustrating season for the Bulldogs (6-22, 1-14 SEC), who will face the Gators (17-11, 7-8) at noon Saturday (TV: ESPN2). Georgia has just three regular season games left, and it doesn’t want to spend any more of them on a losing streak.

“I think they are so focused on that, so I have to stay locked in to figure out that process,” UGA coach Tom Crean said. “I know they want to win. ... But you can want to win too bad. What I don’t want is them playing tight.”