Georgia basketball aims to swamp Florida in noon matchup
Georgia basketball returns to Stegeman Coliseum to play Florida simply focused on getting one more victory.
It has undoubtedly been a frustrating season for the Bulldogs (6-22, 1-14 SEC), who will face the Gators (17-11, 7-8) at noon Saturday (TV: ESPN2). Georgia has just three regular season games left, and it doesn’t want to spend any more of them on a losing streak.
“I think they are so focused on that, so I have to stay locked in to figure out that process,” UGA coach Tom Crean said. “I know they want to win. ... But you can want to win too bad. What I don’t want is them playing tight.”
“What happens when you get tight - you stop cutting. It’s almost like you get the deer in the headlights look.”
The Bulldogs, who have dropped their last eight games, fell to the Gators on Feb. 9 in Gainesville. UGA came within 3 points of tying Florida in the final minutes of the contest before ultimately losing 73-62.
Georgia will also have a healthier Colin Castleton to worry about. The 6-foot-11 center was fresh off a shoulder injury last time he faced the Bulldogs. The senior, averaging team-highs in points (16.3), rebounds (9), and blocks (2.6), topped his season with a 29-point performance against No. 18-ranked Arkansas Tuesday.
The Bulldogs will likely look to Kario Oquendo, who leads their attack with 15.1 points per game. The Florida Southwestern State transfer has solidified himself as the team’s top scoring option, especially when attacking the paint from the perimeter.
He, too, is coming off a season-high in points after dropping 33 on Texas A&M Tuesday.
Georgia, 105-119 against Florida all-time, is a 9.5-point underdog.