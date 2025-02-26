ATHENS – Georgia’s electric home crowd stormed Stegeman Coliseum at the final buzzer of a 88-83 upset of No. 3 Florida.

An explosive student section donning giveaway Anthony Edwards jerseys flooded UGA’s upgraded hardwood, celebrating the biggest win of Georgia coach Mike White’s tenure in Athens. The Bulldogs (17-11, 5-10 SEC) snapped a 12-game losing streak against the Gators, dating back to March 2, 2019.

It only took Georgia blowing a 26-point lead to kickstart the offense in the final minutes, starting with a Blue Cain 3-pointer. UGA trailed 80-78 with a minute left when Cain nailed Georgia’s first shot in over four minutes.

Asa Newell swatted an alley-oop attempt on the next Gator possession, RJ Godfrey was fouled on the rebound, and the Clemson transfer made two free throws for an 83-80 lead.

Newell and Silas Demary Jr. sank two more free throws each to seal the win as Stegeman erupted.

The Bulldogs shocked the country and took a massive step towards their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2015. UGA likely needs a couple more wins to secure a spot, but an upset of a projected No. 1 seed is nothing to overlook.

Georgia also earned its fourth ranked win this season, adding to defeats of Kentucky, Oklahoma and St. John’s.

UGA’s packed student section got involved immediately after a scorching start from the Bulldogs. UGA made 11 of its first 14 shots, building a 29-10 lead in the first eight minutes.

The lead got as high as 39-13 before the Gators (24-4, 11-4) finally found their footing. Senior guard Will Richard sparked a 10-2 Florida run with a dunk, two 3-pointers and a free throw in 90 seconds of action.

The Gators whittled the lead down to 16 points by the break, but Georgia finished the half strong with 68 percent shooting and a 19-13 rebounding advantage.

Richard, who finished with an eye-popping 30-point night, kept biting into the Bulldog lead throughout the half. Richard coupled contested 3-pointers with physical finishes in the paint to power the Gators to their first lead of the night.

Top scorers Newell and Demary silenced the strong showing of Florida fans from the start. Newell threw down a dunk on the opening possession, followed by a strong layup and a midrange jumper from Demary.

Demary led the Bulldogs with 21 points and six rebounds while Newell added 15 points and nine boards of his own.

Georgia will look to add to its closing NCAA Tournament argument with a win at Texas, scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday.