Georgia basketball adds to big recruiting weekend with third commitment in four days

ATHENS – Year two for Georgia basketball coach Mike White is in motion, as the Bulldogs just landed their third commitment in the last four days. Consensus four-star prospect Silas Demary Jr. became UGA’s second guard commitment of the cycle on Monday.

White has already signed ESPN’s No. 83 and No. 90 overall players in Lamariyon Jordan and Dylan James, respectively. Jordan, a 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward from Dacula, was Georgia’s first signee. Jordan committed to UGA while former coach Tom Crean was in Athens, but remained committed when White took over in March of 2022. James, listed at 6-foot-8 and 195 pounds, committed to Georgia in September of 2022. The Winter Haven, Florida, native chose UGA over Alabama, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and others. White also landed two transfers over the weekend. Guard RJ Melendez (Illinois) and forward Jalen Deloach (VCU) committed on Friday and Saturday for the first two transfers of the offseason. Melendez averaged 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds last season for the Fighting Illini, making 18 starts in 32 games. The Arecibo, Puerto Rico, native was ESPN’s No. 56 overall prospect of the 2021 recruiting cycle. Deloach earned third-team All-Atlantic 10 honors after averaging 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Savannah native started 32 games for the Rams.

Both transfers will also bring postseason experience, as they have three NCAA Tournaments appearances between them. Melendez scored 10 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and dished out 3 assists in Illinois’ first-round tournament loss to Arkansas. Deloach displayed his postseason prowess with a 13-point, 10-rebound performance against Dayton to win the A-10 Tournament. Melendez and Demary will look to help replace Georgia’s top two scorers in Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo. Roberts and Oquendo averaged 13.2 and 12.7 points, respectively. Roberts finished his career at Georgia and Oquendo announced his transfer to Oregon on Friday. Deloach, Jordan and James enter a program that lost two of its best rebounders this season. Center Braelen Bridges ended his career at UGA while freshman KyeRon Lindsay transferred to Texas Tech shortly after SEC action began in January. The Bulldogs will likely return a pair of important bigs in 2022. UGA’s second and fifth-best rebounders, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Frank Anselem, have not entered the transfer portal with the deadline just 17 days away.

White does not figure to be done. Georgia still has three more scholarships to offer and is yet to sign a true center to replace the 6-foot-11 Bridges. Anselem is the only center listed on Georgia’s roster. The Bulldogs were the SEC’s 12th-best rebounding team last season.

