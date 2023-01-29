Kario Oquendo takes over in overtime, leads Georgia to 81-78 win

ATHENS -- Kario Oquendo dominated South Carolina in overtime as Georgia basketball showed that the tides are turning under coach Mike White. Oquendo tallied all of his team’s overtime 8 points as the Bulldogs (14-7, 4-4 SEC) improved to 12-1 at home with an 81-78 win.

The sophomore was far from perfect through the first 40 minutes, totaling just 8 points with three crucial missed free throws late in the second half. Oquendo was 6-of-8 shooting from the foul line in overtime. The win also snapped a pair of ugly streaks for the Bulldogs, who had dropped three straight conference games and lost 12 straight to the Gamecocks (8-13, 1-7). White said he needed more defensive intensity from the Bulldogs and got just that down the stretch. The Bulldogs allowed just 5 points and forced 4 turnovers in the five-minute overtime period, holding the Gamecocks’ leading scorer Gregory “GG” Jackson to 2 points. UGA combined two South Carolina turnovers and two fouls to mount a 10-0 run to tie the game with five minutes remaining. The two teams traded blows from there, as a buzzer-beating 3-point attempt from Oquendo clanged off the back iron to set up overtime. The Bulldogs cut South Carolina’s commanding first half lead to 37-35 with a 15-8 run in the half’s final seven minutes.

Mardrez McBride sank his third and fourth 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to pull UGA even at 35. South Carolina’s Hayden Brown sailed in for a putback dunk to regain the lead at the buzzer. Jabri Abdur Rahim contributed 5 points of his own to the run on a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. McBride shot 4 of 4 from 3-point range in the first half, the most he has made in a game this season. The fifth year senior helped compensate for scoreless first halves from Terry Roberts and Oquendo, who lead the team in scoring this season. Georgia is back in action on the road against Auburn at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Alabama. The Bulldogs upset the Tigers in Athens by a 76-64 count in their SEC opener.

