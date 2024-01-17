Georgia basketball made more noise in the SEC with a 74-69 win at South Carolina on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 SEC) out-clamped the notoriously staunch Gamecock (14-3, 2-2) defense to the tune of x turnovers. Georgia jumped ahead for good on a 19-3 run late in the second half where South Carolina shot 0 of 9 from the field.

Silas Demary Jr. led UGA’s attack for the third time this season, scoring 15 points with 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks and an assist.

The freshman’s poise helped Georgia put the Gamecocks away on the road. Demary Jr. shot 6 of 6 from the free throw line in the game’s last 3:30.

The Gamecocks appeared to be putting UGA to bed at home with a 48-39 lead with 14:05 remaining. The Bulldog offense had sputtered out of the half, having made just one shot from the floor through the first 5:55.

Then veteran guard Justin Hill took control. The former Longwood transfer scored six straight points to pull the Bulldogs back within a possession.

Blue Cain, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Frank Anselem and Silas Demary Jr. all added a pair of points from the 10:46 mark to 8:42 to snag a 53-50 lead.

The teams continued to trade blows through the half, but Georgia never surrendered the lead again. Hill delivered the dagger, a signature clutch jumpshot to just beat the shot clock buzzer.

Hill crossed over his defender, stepped back and nailed the fadeaway with 42 seconds remaining to take a 70-64 lead.

UGA also improved to 3-0 on the road, a vast improvement from its 1-10 away record last season. The Bulldogs opened conference play by stealing a 75-68 win away from a hostile Mizzou Arena.

Big men Russel Tchewa and RJ Melendez muscled their way to 19 combined points in the first half, but Georgia ended the physical first half down 34-33.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks scrapped from the jump, trading blows through the first half. Georgia finally seemed to create some separation with a 10-0 run late in the half, but South Carolina roared back to outscore UGA 7-2 in the last 2:31.

Georgia’s ball protection was particularly impressive against South Carolina’s staunch defense. The Bulldogs turned the ball over just once in the first half, while forcing five turnovers of their own.

Demary sparked UGA’s run with a couple of free throws before Melendez scored eight straight on a pair of 3-pointers and a long baseline jumper.

The Gamecocks continued to attack Georgia’s defense inside, nailing a short jumper to take the halftime lead with eight seconds remaining.

UGA can sweep the season series against the Gamecocks when they tip off again in Athens on Feb. 3.

Georgia can shock the SEC with its biggest road upset yet at No. 8-ranked Kentucky’s heralded Rupp Arena in Lexington. The Bulldogs will tip off against the Wildcats at 6 p.m. on Saturday.