ATHENS — “We’re going to be dancing.”

Those three words, from Georgia freshman sensation Asa Newell, say it all for the Bulldogs after closing the regular season with a 79-68 win over Vanderbilt.

College basketball ballad “One Shining Moment” played out over the Stegeman Coliseum speakers in the aftermath, making for a memorable postgame scene.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks embraced Mike White moments later, the third-year head coach having completed the mission Brooks hired him for three years ago.

The Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC) entered the game at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday projected to make the NCAA tournament for what would be the first time in 10 years.

The victory over the Commodores (20-11, 8-10) — a fourth-straight league win, representing the longest active streak in the SEC — most surely clinches an at-large bid for UGA in the “Big Dance.”

Even White, who has avoided speculation of his program breaking its NCAA tourney drought, acknowledged a forthcoming bid from the NCAA tournament selection committee.

“I would assume we’re in,” said White, who has led Georgia to back-to-back 20-win seasons for what’s only the fifth time in the program’s 118-year history. “We’re good, our whole league is good.

“That’s four (wins) in a row in the best league in the history of college basketball.”

Indeed, the SEC has been projected to get 12 or perhaps even 13 teams in the 68-team field by ESPN expert Joe Lunardi, which would break the Big East’s record of getting 11 teams into the tourney back in 2011.

First things first, the SEC tournament takes place next week in Nashville, with No. 11-seed Georgia opening up against No. 14 Oklahoma at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Bridgestone Arena.

“We’re still going to be process driven,” White said, “So let’s play better in Nashville …. we’ve got momentum.”

Newell, a projected first-round NBA pick in June, admitted he knew George’s “Senior Day” on Saturday also likely represented his final appearance in Stegeman Coliseum.

“Yeah for sure, my angle was to get to the NBA, and I’m making it there, that’s pretty much it,” Newell said. “I’m so grateful and blessed to have this opportunity.

“We still have a lot of hard work ahead, but we’re going to be dancing.”

Newell will need to be as consistent and productive as he was throughout the season for Georgia to have postseason success in Nashville next season or in the NCAA tournament.

Newell scored the first and last points of both the first and second halves for the Bulldogs in the win over the Commodores, finishing with 15 points and four rebounds.

Team captain Silas Demary Jr. matched Newell for scoring honors with 15 points, penetrating the lane like a tailback hitting the line of scrimmage, finishing many of his drives on the floor after contact.

Dakota Leffew, a graduate transfer White recruited from Mount St. Mary’s, was the hottest shooting start for the Bulldogs in the clutch.

Leffew scored 10 of his 14 points during a pivotal 15-0 run for the Bulldogs down the stretch, including the 3-pointer with 8:51 that triggered the decisive run.

“Basketball is a game of runs,” Newell noted, “and we’ve had that swagger in this four-game winning streak.

“We just wanted to trust the process …. and the process took care of itself.”