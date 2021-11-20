Georgia Tech snaps 5-game losing streak to Georgia, stings Bulldogs 88-78
ATHENS — Georgia basketball got its offense flowing on Friday night, but the Bulldogs could not stop Georgia Tech senior Michael Devoe.
Devoe scored a career-high 37 points at Stegeman Coliseum, leading the Yellow Jackets to an 88-78 win that snapped the Bulldogs’ five-game win streak in the series.
Gonzaga transfer Arron Cook led Georgia with 18 points and 6 assists, while Florida Atlantic transfer Jailyn Ingram had 17 points and a team-high 6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
The teams were tied at 73-73 when Devoe scored on a transition drive to spark a 6-0 run that gave the Yellow Jackets the lead for good. Devoe, 14 of 18 from the field, capped the run with a basket in the paint that made it 79-73 with 2:25 left.
The Bulldogs failed to get closer than 5 points the remainder of the game, unable to feed off the season-high crowd of 9,057 that packed their home arena for the late-night tip.
The Bulldogs return to action at 7 p.m. on Monday against Virginia in the Legends Classic in Newark, N.J.