Georgia Tech snaps 5-game losing streak to Georgia, stings Bulldogs 88-78

ATHENS — Georgia basketball got its offense flowing on Friday night, but the Bulldogs could not stop Georgia Tech senior Michael Devoe.

Devoe scored a career-high 37 points at Stegeman Coliseum, leading the Yellow Jackets to an 88-78 win that snapped the Bulldogs’ five-game win streak in the series.

Gonzaga transfer Arron Cook led Georgia with 18 points and 6 assists, while Florida Atlantic transfer Jailyn Ingram had 17 points and a team-high 6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.