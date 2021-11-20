Charleston Southern
Sat, 11/20 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
(1) Georgia
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    Sun, 11/21 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    LSU
    (12) Ole Miss
    Fri, 11/26 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    Mississippi State
  • New Mexico State
    Sat, 11/20 on SEC Network @5:00 ET
    Kentucky
    Tennessee State
    Sat, 11/20 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Prairie View A&M
    Sat, 11/20 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    (11) Texas A&M
    Arkansas
    Sat, 11/20 on CBS @8:30 ET
    (3) Alabama
  • Florida
    Sat, 11/20 on SEC Network @9:00 ET
    Missouri
    (16) Auburn
    Sun, 11/21 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    South Carolina
    South Alabama
    Sun, 11/21 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Tennessee
    Vanderbilt
    Sun, 11/21 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    (12) Ole Miss
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    Sun, 11/21 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    LSU
    (12) Ole Miss
    Fri, 11/26 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    Mississippi State
  • New Mexico State
    Sat, 11/20 on SEC Network @5:00 ET
    Kentucky
    Tennessee State
    Sat, 11/20 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Prairie View A&M
    Sat, 11/20 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    (11) Texas A&M
    Arkansas
    Sat, 11/20 on CBS @8:30 ET
    (3) Alabama
Georgia post Braelen Bridges drives against Georgia Tech on Friday night in Stegeman Coliseum
@UGAbaske

Georgia Tech snaps 5-game losing streak to Georgia, stings Bulldogs 88-78

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS —  Georgia basketball got its offense flowing on Friday night, but the Bulldogs could not stop Georgia Tech senior Michael Devoe.

Devoe scored a career-high 37 points at Stegeman Coliseum, leading the Yellow Jackets to an 88-78 win that snapped the Bulldogs’ five-game win streak in the series.

Gonzaga transfer Arron Cook led Georgia with 18 points and 6 assists, while Florida Atlantic transfer Jailyn Ingram had 17 points and a team-high 6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The teams were tied at 73-73 when Devoe scored on a transition drive to spark a 6-0 run that gave the Yellow Jackets the lead for good. Devoe, 14 of 18 from the field, capped the run with a basket in the paint that made it 79-73 with 2:25 left.

The Bulldogs failed to get closer than 5 points the remainder of the game, unable to feed off the season-high crowd of 9,057 that packed their home arena for the late-night tip.

The Bulldogs return to action at 7 p.m. on Monday against Virginia in the Legends Classic in Newark, N.J.