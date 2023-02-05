Georgia basketball struggles without Terry Roberts, falls 82-57 to Texas A&M

A Georgia basketball team without its leader in points, assists and steals looked lost against one of the SEC’s best teams. The Bulldog (14-9, 4-6 SEC) offense dearly missed star point guard Terry Roberts in an 82-57 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Roberts did not travel with the team due to a concussion. The Aggies (16-7, 8-2) took full advantage, scoring early and often to earn a double-digit lead they never surrendered after the 11:59 mark of the first half. Georgia did get impressive performances from Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Justin Hill in Roberts’ absence. Hill scored a season-high 20 points with 3 assists, 2 rebounds, a block and 3 steals in his fifth start this season. Abdur-Rahim scored 18 points with 3 rebounds and a steal. The Bulldogs have had a chameleon offense of sorts this season, adapting their strategy to best attack their opponents. No matter how UGA adapted, though, Roberts was almost always at the center of it.

The Bradley transfer’s ability to attack and then distribute or score against interior defense has been paramount in defining Georgia’s offensive identity. Roberts was averaging the eighth most points (15) and the fourth most assists (4.2) in the SEC entering Saturday. That was exactly what White’s team, known for its ability to push the ball inside, appeared to be without. UGA, which averages just over 21 3-point attempts per game, tried 31 shots from beyond the arc in the loss. The ultimate problem was that the Bulldogs made just 5 of them. The Aggies took a 38-22 lead into halftime thanks to a pair of first half scoring runs. Texas A&M jumped on runs of 14-0 and 13-0 to take a 28-7 lead at the 6:45 mark.

That was when Georgia, which made just two of its first 17 shots from the floor, finally started moving. The Bulldogs were 5-of-12 shooting to finish the half, burying three 3-pointers. Abdur-Rahim sank a pair of 3-pointers and led UGA with 10 points at the half. The Bulldogs will return home, where they have an 11-1 record, to host Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Georgia will try to sweep the Rebels (9-14, 1-9) after beating them 62-58 in Oxford for its lone road win of the season.

