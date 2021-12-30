Georgia basketball lands rising star Mari Jordan, 2023 class vaults into Top 5
Georgia basketball scored big in recruiting on Wednesday night when Mari Jordan, the No. 117 ranked player in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on social media.
“I’d like to pick a school that believes in me where I can grow as a player and develop as a man,” Jordan said in his commitment video. “With that being said, I will be joining Coach Tom Crean and committing to the University of Georgia. Go Dawgs.”
Jordan’s commitment boosts the Bulldogs’ 2023 class ranking to No. 4 in the nation, behind Duke, Purdue and Indiana.
Georgia also has a commitment from Marquavious Brown, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Newton High School in Covington, Ga.
Brown, ranked No. 108 overall in the nation, committed in November.
Jordan shared with 247sports that he has a good relationship with Crean, whose 2021-22 team has fallen on hard times with season-ending injuries to starting forwards P.J. Horne and Jailyn Ingram, both of whom are graduate students and team captains.