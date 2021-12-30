Georgia basketball lands rising star Mari Jordan, 2023 class vaults into Top 5

Georgia basketball scored big in recruiting on Wednesday night when Mari Jordan, the No. 117 ranked player in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on social media.

“I’d like to pick a school that believes in me where I can grow as a player and develop as a man,” Jordan said in his commitment video. “With that being said, I will be joining Coach Tom Crean and committing to the University of Georgia. Go Dawgs.”

Jordan’s commitment boosts the Bulldogs’ 2023 class ranking to No. 4 in the nation, behind Duke, Purdue and Indiana.