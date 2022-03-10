Georgia basketball falls to Vanderbilt in SEC tourney, Tom Crean firing pending

The Georgia basketball season came to an end on Wednesday night, and very likely so did Tom Crean’s tenure as the Bulldogs’ head coach. Vanderbilt eliminated Georgia from the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament with an 86-51 win at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., tied for the fifth-largest margin of victory in the tourney’s history. Braelen Bridges led UGA with 15 points and Kario Oquendo, who entered the night fourth in the league in scoring, had 11 points and provided the only highlight of the night for UGA with an alley-oop dunk.

Crean is 47-75 over his four years as Georgia’s head coach, with this season’s team taking a nosedive after losing its two top players to injuries, finishing with an SEC-record 26 losses. UGA lost its final 12 games of the season dating back to an 82-76 win over Alabama on Jan. 25. The Commodores’ (16-15, 8-11) in over the Bulldogs on Wednesday night was their third against UGA this season. Vanderbilt triumphed over UGA 73-66 in Athens on Jan. 15, and again in Nashville on Jan. 20 by an 85-77 count.

Georgia, lacking size in the front court and depth, wasn’t able to muster much of a challenge, scoring a season-low 14 points in the first half as they trailed by 21 heading to intermission. UGA drew to 38-21 on a Cook 3-pointer at the 18:41 mark, but Vanderbilt responded with a 15-2 run to make it 53-23. The Bulldogs were unable to get closer than 26 the remainder of the night, struggling from the floor to the tune of 29.8-percent -- including 2-of-17 from 3-point range -- and being out-rebounded 43-31. “That’s the problem for Georgia, even when they do a good job defensively, they can’t secure the rebound.” SEC Network analyst Daymeon Fishback said. “Nine newcomers on the year, and you talk about the injuries to P.J. Horne and Jailyn Ingram, it can’t be easy for the Bulldogs.” An announcement from Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks pertaining to a head coaching change is expected sooner than later.