Georgia battles Tennessee in home finale, falls short

Georgia basketball closed out the home portion of its schedule with a gallant but fruitless effort against No. 13 Tennessee. on Tuesday night The Vols had previously lost five-straight Stegeman Coliseum before getting a 75-68 win over the Bulldogs in Athens. Georgia, led by Gonzaga senior transfer Aaron Cook’s 17 points, played Tennessee even through the first half.

The Bulldogs (6-24, 1-16 SEC) and Vols (22-7, 13-4) traded the lead 11 times through the first 20 minutes before going to intermission knotted at 35-35. The Vols jumped out to an 11-5 lead, Georgia fought back and took a 24-18 lead when Kario Oquendo dunk that capped an 8-0 run. “That was the highlight of the first half,” SEC Network commentator Dane Bradshaw said after Oquendo’s thunderous slam. “Stop play and line ‘em up with chalk.”

Georgia shot 52 percent in the first half, including 44 from three. Tennessee’s size and depth proved too much for the short-handed Bulldogs’ roster, however. The Vols held a decisive 39-28 rebounding edge, including 12 offensive rebounds leading to valuable second-chance points.

The Bulldogs, who led the SEC in free-throw shooting, didn’t get the friendliest home whistle. UGA, which scores 22 percent of its points from the free-throw line, went to the charity stripe only 13 times against Tennessee, making nine of those attempts. The Vols pulled out to a 15-point lead in the second half before Georgia staged one final, furious rally. Oquendo, who scored 16 points, took a sharp elbow to the ribs from Tennessee’s John Fulkerson during a loose-ball scramble. The shot put Oquendo on the floor with 9:21 left, but earned Georgia more admiration. “You have to commend the hustle,” Bradshaw noted. “Here they are 1-16, down by 13, and you’re still going after the loose ball like that.”