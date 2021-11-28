Georgia basketball turnovers lead to 68-65 loss to Wofford

ATHENS – The banged-up Georgia basketball team had its chance to force overtime late, but a missed final shot combined with an influx of turnovers caused a 68-65 loss to Wofford Sunday. The Bulldogs, who fell to 2-5 on the season, hung with the Terriers in a nail biter that included eight ties and ten lead changes despite the sometimes-sloppy offensive play. Wofford finished with eight turnovers. Georgia finished with 19. “I guess I underestimated, and our staff underestimated how unhealthy a couple of guys were trying to recover from some things because obviously, there were times we couldn’t get over our own adversities and circumstances trying to make some plays that weren’t there,” said UGA coach Tom Crean. “We’ve got to keep finding ways to make the game simpler for them and not try to make plays that aren’t there.”

The two squads continued to trade blows throughout the contest with few major droughts or runs before Wofford mounted a small lead late in the game. The Bulldogs created an open three-point look to tie at the buzzer, but Kario Oquendo was unable to bury the shot. Georgia did get a rather unexpected helping of production from Virginia transfer Jabri Abdur Rahim. The guard had a career-high 20 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes of play. “This game, I tried to get myself going doing other things,” he said. “Talking on defense and trying to get myself involved in the game more, that’s the kind of stuff they’ve been emphasizing to me a little bit, so I tried to focus on that, but I got some looks early and they just happened to fall tonight.”

Jailyn Ingram and Kairo Oquendo also had strong days for the Bulldogs, scoring 13 and ten points, respectively. Wofford compensated for poor three-point shooting with a dominant performance in the paint, where they scored 32 points. “It was our inability to carry out the game plan on low post defense and especially the adjustments made in the second half,” Crean said. “For one reason or another, we struggled with guarding the post and being in the position that we needed to do.”