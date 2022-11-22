Georgia basketball falls short 87-73 in high-scoring “Sunshine Slam” championship
ATHENS – Georgia’s offense had one of its most explosive halves yet, but could not keep up with UAB down the stretch in the Beach Bracket championship game of the “Sunshine Slam” tournament.
UGA coach Mike White knew it would take an incredible performance to beat a UAB team that finished second in the Conference USA a year ago.
The Bulldogs (4-2) kept fighting as they trailed, applying consistent pressure to the Blazers (4-1) in a 87-73 loss on Tuesday in Daytona Beach, Fla.
UGA advanced to the championship game after a statement win over Saint Joseph’s on Monday.
Justin Hill had an eye-popping performance, posting a season-high 17 points, with 2 assists and 4 rebounds.
