Georgia basketball defense locks down, beats Saint Joseph’s 66-53 in ‘Sunshine Slam’ tournament

The Bulldogs (4-1) allowed just 15 points in the first 20 minutes on Monday night in Daytona Beach, Fla. It is the program’s lowest first half total since Kansas State scored 12 on UGA in 2014.

ATHENS – An incredible first half was enough to cover a forgettable second half as Georgia beat Saint Joseph’s in its first “Sunshine Slam” tournament game.

Georgia limited the Hawks, which had scored 41 percent of their points from beyond the arc entering Monday, to just eight 3-point attempts in the first half.

Saint Joseph’s did not make any of them.

“Mike White teams always defend with a lot of passion and that’s what they did in this first half,” CBS Sports Analyst Steve Lappas said at halftime, when Georgia led 38-15. “The best way to stop a three-point shooting team: don’t let them take them.”

The Bulldogs weren’t as sharp in the second half, but strong performances from Kario Oquendo and Jabri Abdur Rahim kept the Hawks comfortably behind.

Oquendo, who missed Georgia’s win over Bucknell with a sore knee, led the team with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and a steal.

Abdur Rahim added 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, shooting 3-of-7 from 3-point range. Terry Roberts added 12 points of his own with 5 assists, four rebounds, a block and a steal.