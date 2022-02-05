Georgia basketball welcomes top-ranked Auburn to Athens

Georgia basketball will look to upset No. 1-ranked Auburn at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Tigers (21-1, 9-0 SEC) have not lost since they fell to No. 17-ranked UConn back in November 2021. The Tigers have owned SEC play, with dominant wins over top 25 opponents like LSU and Kentucky.

The newcomer-heavy Bulldogs (6-16, 1-8) have yet to find their rhythm, struggling to put together 40 minutes of competitive basketball.