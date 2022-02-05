Georgia basketball welcomes top-ranked Auburn to Athens
Georgia basketball will look to upset No. 1-ranked Auburn at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Tigers (21-1, 9-0 SEC) have not lost since they fell to No. 17-ranked UConn back in November 2021. The Tigers have owned SEC play, with dominant wins over top 25 opponents like LSU and Kentucky.
The newcomer-heavy Bulldogs (6-16, 1-8) have yet to find their rhythm, struggling to put together 40 minutes of competitive basketball.
Georgia and Auburn faced off for the first time this season on Jan. 19 in Auburn Arena. The Tigers made quick work of the Bulldogs, taking advantage of a hostile environment in an 83-60 win.
7-foot-1 center Walker Kessler owned the day with a team-high 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 blocks. Freshman guard Christian Wright led UGA with 16 points and 4 rebounds in the loss.
The Bulldogs will likely need to a better job defending and evading Kessler Saturday if they want to shock the basketball world.
It will also probably a strong outing from leading scorers Kario Oquendo and Braelen Bridges. Oquendo is averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Bridges is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia, 96-98 against Auburn and 62-26 in Athens all-time, is a 16-point underdog.