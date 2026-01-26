The Georgia men’s basketball team fell out of the AP Top 25 poll this week for the first time since December.

The Bulldogs fall from the poll comes on the heels of an 87-67 setback at unranked Texas on Saturday in a game Georgia led 37-30 at halftime.

RELATED: Texas toasts Georgia in Austin

The Bulldogs had been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll the previous six weeks, their longest stretch of that kind since the 2002-03 season.

Georgia is No. 32 in the “NET” rankings, which is a computerized metric used by the NCAA tournament committee when selecting and seeding teams for the NCAA tournament.

The Bulldogs rank second in the nation in scoring (93.4 points per game) while continuing to lead the country in fastbreak points per game (23.10) and blocked shots per game (7.2).

UGA was projected as a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi entering into its road game at Texas.

Georgia plays host to Tennessee at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a game originally scheduled for Tuesday night before the schools agreed to move back a day on account of inclement weather.

The Vols narrowly missed climbing into the AP Top 25 after winning at No. 23 Alabama on Saturday, as they are tops among the “others receiving votes,” followed by Kentucky and UGA.

The Bulldogs have another key home game after that, facing current SEC leader Texas A&M at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Aggies are also unranked and are among the “others receiving votes” outside of the Top 25 despite owning sole possession of first place atop the SEC standings with a 6-1 conference mark.

SEC Standings

(League games only)

Texas A&M 6-1

Arkansas 5-2

Florida 5-2

Kentucky 5-2

Georgia 4-3

Missouri 4-3

Vanderbilt 4-3

Auburn 4-3

Tennessee 3-3

Alabama 3-3

Texas 3-4

Ole Miss 3-4

South Carolina 2-5

Mississippi State 2-5

LSU 1-6

Oklahoma 1-6

AP Top 25

1. Arizona

2. UConn

3. Michigan

4. Duke

5. Nebraska

6. Gonzaga

7. Michigan State

8. Iowa State

9. Illinois

10. Houston

11. Texas Tech

12. Purdue

13. SMU

14. Kansas

15. Arkansas

16. North Carolina

17. Virginia

18. Vanderbilt

19. Florida

20. Vanderbilt

21. Saint Louis

22. Clemson

23. Alabama

24. Miami (Ohio)

25. St. Johns

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee (88), Kentucky (51), Georgia (49), Iowa (30), Texas A&M (27), Auburn (15), N.C. State (8), SMU (4), Saint Mary’s (3), Utah St. (2), Villanova (2), Wisconsin (1).