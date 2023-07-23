Georgia basketball coach Mike White said the goal for his team’s trip to Italy was to “get ahead,” and that’s exactly what the Bulldogs did on Sunday.

White’s reloaded UGA program raced out to a 15-2 lead en route to an 85-45 win over an Italian Club named “Orange Basket1 Bassano” in the first of three exhibition games that will take place over the course of the 10-day trip.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get ahead a little bit,” White said leading up to the trip. “The NCAA allows you 10 additional practices than you normally get in preparation for that trip.”

It’s a Georgia basketball team that features four returning lettermen, five transfers and four freshmen entering White’s second season leading the program.