ATHENS — Coach Mike White is taking his Georgia basketball team into Atlanta for an exhibition game against Georgia State.

The Bulldogs, coming off their first NCAA tournament appearance in 10 years, will play the Panthers at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Georgia State Convocation Center.

The exhibition game makes the first time since 2020 Georgia has played Georgia State in men’s basketball and is part of The CareSource Invitational.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to play exhibition games, especially one so close to home,” White said. “It’s a meaningful way to spotlight mental health – an issue that touches countless lives – and to use our platform to raise awareness and support.”

Georgia State coach Jonas Hayes, a former UGA men’s basketball player (2001-04) and assistant coach (2013-18), was in agreement.

“We are excited to be able play Georgia in an exhibition game and help raise awareness surrounding mental health topics,” Hayes said. “We are thankful to able to bring awareness to support mental health as it impacts so many people.”

Georgia basketball opens the season with five-straight home games before facing Xavier at 9 p.m. on Nov. 21 in Charleston, S.C.

Georgia basketball schedule

• Nov. 3 Bellarmine (Athens)

• Nov. 5 Maryland-Eastern Shore (Athens)

• Nov. 9 Morehead State (Athens)

• Nov. 14 Georgia Tech (Athens)

• Nov. 17 Florida A&M (Athens)

• Nov. 21 Xavier, 9 p.m. (Charleston, S.C.)

• Nov. 23 Clemson/ W.Virginia./Xavier (Charleston, S.C.)

• Nov. 29 Tennessee Tech (Athens)

• Dec. 2 Florida State (Tallahassee)

• Dec. 18 Western Carolina (Athens)

• Dec. 22 West Georgia (Athens)

• Dec .29 Long Island (Athens)

• Jan. 3 Auburn

• Jan. 6/7 at Florida

• Jan. 10 at South Carolina

• Jan. 13/14 Ole Miss

• Jan. 17 Arkansas

• Jan. 20/21 at Missouri

• Jan. 24 at Texas

• Jan. 27/28 Tennessee

• Jan. 31 Texas A&M

• Feb. 7 at LSU

• Feb. 10/11 Florida

• Feb. 14 at Oklahoma

• Feb. 17/18 at Kentucky

• Feb. 21 Texas

• Feb. 25/26 at Vanderbilt

• Feb. 28 South Carolina

• March 3/4 Alabama

• March 7 at Mississippi State

• March 11 SEC Tournament (Nashville)