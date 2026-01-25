Georgia’s game against Tennessee has been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday on account of the winter storm that left Athens with a layer of ice on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The schools agreed to move the game to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, with the game set to be televised by the SEC Network.

The No. 21-ranked Bulldogs, at 16-4 overall and 4-3 in SEC play, have equaled their third-best start through 20 games in the 121 years of UGA basketball history.

The most recent time UGA started a season 16-4 was in 2001-02, and before that, 1923-24.

The Bulldogs are coming off their most lopsided defeat of the season, losing 87-67 at Texas on Saturday after taking a 37-30 lead into halftime in Austin.

Georgia is still projected to make what would be its second consecutive NCAA tournament, as its NET ranking stands at 32 after the loss to the Longhorns.

The NET ranking -- a computer metric taking into account the strength of opponent and where games are played -- is used by the NCAA tournament committee in its selection process.

The Vols have a NET ranking of 24, which gives the Bulldogs an opportunity to score what would be a valuable win at Stegeman Coliseum, where the team is 11-1 this season.

Mike White, in his fourth season as UGA’s head coach and coming off the school’s first NCAA tournament in 10 years, said there’s plenty of work to be done before Georgia tips with Tennessee.

“It’s about correcting some of the things we could have done better that we need to do better to be more competitive against Tennessee,” White said. “There will be a lot of similarities (to Texas) with their physicality, defensively, and their detail, their tempo.”

The Longhorns were able to force Georgia into more of a half-court game, as the Bulldogs were not able to get out into their transition offense on account of Texas’ high field goal percent (58.3 percent) and ability to get back quickly on defense.

UGA entered Saturday’s game with the Longhorns leading the nation in scoring (94.8 points per game) and fast-break points (24.0) but were held well under their averages with 67 points and just 7 points off the fast break.

The Vols (13-6, 3-3) are coming off an impressive 79-73 road win at No. 17 Alabama )13-6, 3-3) on Saturday.

Tennessee ranked fourth in the nation in rebound margin (+12) and out-rebounded the Crimson Tide by nine in its victory at Coleman Coliseum.