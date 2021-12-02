Georgia upsets No. 18-ranked Memphis, 82-79
ATHENS – A second half offensive explosion from Georgia basketball knocked off No. 18-ranked Memphis 82-79 Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Bulldogs (3-5) snapped a four-game losing streak in their first ranked win of 2021. The win against the Tigers (5-2) also marked UGA coach Tom Crean’s 400th career win.
Georgia trailed Memphis from the end of the first half to the 1:56 mark of the second half, when Jabri Abdur Rahim nailed a second chance 3-pointer for a one-point lead. Seconds later, Kario Oquendo executed an electric steal-and-slam to accentuate the Bulldog lead.
The Bulldogs were led by Oquendo, who scored 24 points, grabbed four rebounds, and had two steals. Abdur Rahim had 15 points and pulled down two rebounds.