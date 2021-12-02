Georgia upsets No. 18-ranked Memphis, 82-79

ATHENS – A second half offensive explosion from Georgia basketball knocked off No. 18-ranked Memphis 82-79 Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (3-5) snapped a four-game losing streak in their first ranked win of 2021. The win against the Tigers (5-2) also marked UGA coach Tom Crean’s 400th career win.

Georgia trailed Memphis from the end of the first half to the 1:56 mark of the second half, when Jabri Abdur Rahim nailed a second chance 3-pointer for a one-point lead. Seconds later, Kario Oquendo executed an electric steal-and-slam to accentuate the Bulldog lead.