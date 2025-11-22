clock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Latest Men's Basketball
Marcus ‘Smurf’ Millender comes up big, 3-pointer lifts Georgia to 78-77 …
Marcus “Smurf” Millender hit a clutch 3-point shot with 11 seconds left to lift Georgia basketball over Xavier on Friday night in Charleston, S.C., 78-77
Mike Griffith
Somto Cyril: Georgia basketball ready to ‘make a run for it’ this season
ATHENS — Georgia basketball is widely projected to make the NCAA tournament again this season, and returning center Somto Cyril is, quite literally, one of the biggest …
Mike Griffith
Georgia basketball on schedule, transfers maintain ‘winning habits’
ATHENS — Georgia basketball coach Mike White is not one to make headlines with his comments, but as long as the Bulldogs make headlines in the NCAA tourney that plays fine …
Mike Griffith
3 takeaways from Georgia’s 45-7 win over Marshall: Offensive questions …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is the most proven coach in college football, and it’s really not debatable.
Mike Griffith
Georgia basketball set to face Georgia State in exhibition opener in …
ATHENS — Coach Mike White is taking his Georgia basketball team into Atlanta for an exhibition game against Georgia State.
Mike Griffith
