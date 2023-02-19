‘Rattled’ Georgia basketball falls hard to No. 1 Alabama, 108-59

Alabama served Georgia basketball a sobering reminder of just how far it is from the top of the SEC. The Crimson Tide scored a 108-59 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday before 13,474 at Coleman Coliseum, handing Coach Mike White his worst loss of the season.

Georgia (16-11, 6-8 SEC) beat Alabama (23-4, 13-1) in Athens last season, and this Crimson Tide team seemed eager to atone. Mark Sears hit an open 3-point shot 16 seconds into the action, and freshman Brandon Miller scored the next nine points for Alabama as the Tide raced to a 15-4 lead in just over three minutes. “We looked rattled from the opening tip,” White said. “That was as good of an offensive team as I’ve seen in our league.” RELATED: Mike White says Georgia has “pretty cool” chance against No. 1 Alabama Miller said Alabama’s approach was energetic, but businesslike. “There was no anger, it just another basketball game to be played,” Miller told the SEC Network.

“We came out with the most energy we had possible to get the win.” Justin Hill led Georgia with 17 points, Terry Roberts added 11 points with four assists and Braelen Bridges had 10 points and a team-high 8 rebounds. Alabama outscored the Bulldogs by 42 points the 32 minutes Roberts on the floor, the worst margin on the team. Jaxon Etter, a hero in last year’s win over Alabama, had the top plus-minus on the team, with the Tide outscoring Georgia by just 8 points the 18 minutes he was on the floor. Etter scored just 2 points, but he drew three charges. “The final outcome was incredibly lopsided, and without Jaxon it would have been worse,” White said. “He’s an awesome kid, he’s as tough as nails, he exemplifies culture, consistency and mental toughness. “He took advantage of an opportunity tonight, how much opportunuty he gets in the next one, we’ll see. He was terrific.”

Perhaps the most eye-opening numbers to underscore the talent disparity: The Tide was 16 of 34 from beyond the 3-point arc, while the Bulldogs were just 13 of 30 from the free-throw line. Further, Alabama outrebounded Georgia 49-26 and outscored the Bulldogs 44-28 in the paint, more evidence the Bulldogs simply must continue to grow and develop players if they are to compete for championships in the SEC. “We’ve just got to compete at a higher level,” White said. “We have opportunities in front of us, all we can control is the next one.” The Bulldogs return to action next Tuesday at Arkansas.

