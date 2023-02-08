Mike White unfamiliar with losing basketball culture, pieced-together Bulldogs’ lacking identity

ATHENS — No, Georgia basketball coach Mike White said, he doesn’t have experience with this sort of thing. The Bulldogs have lost six of seven games, falling 78-74 at home to a lowly Ole Miss team that had lost five consecutive games.

It’s the first time in White’s proud 12-year head coaching career that one of his teams has dropped six of seven outings. This one was particularly perplexing. Braelen Bridges -- who had scored just 21 points in the previous five games combined -- had a UGA career-night with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Kario Oquendo, the Bulldogs’ most explosive player, scored 19 points and pulled down five rebounds. And then Justin Hill, filling in for star point guard Terry Roberts (concussion), had 13 points, 7 assists and one turnover. And yet, this was a game that somehow slipped away as football coach Kirby Smart monitored his phone when not catching the action court side.

For all of the individual success key Georgia players enjoyed, the Bulldogs couldn’t get the ball to their playmakers in the clutch. Bridges final shot came with 8 minutes left, and Oquendo didn’t get off a shot the final 6 minutes. “That’s not the way you’d draw it up,” White said, explaining some missed opportunities to get Bridges and Oquendo the ball down the stretch. Tye Fagan, who transferred from Georgia to Ole Miss two seasons ago, scored only 6 points. But when Fagan came off the bench, the Rebels came alive, outscoring the Bulldogs by 16 points the 23 minutes he was on the floor. Conversely, when Georgia turned to Syracuse transfer Frank Anselem off the bench, it was outscored by 8 points the 8 1/2 minutes he played.

Which brings things back to White, who has been asked to throw together a team with eight new players and six transfers and make Georgia basketball a winner. What comes next? “If we had won six out of the last seven it would be the same deal with me,” White said, noting there’s an NCAA-mandated day off on Wednesday. “We come back Thursday and get after it. “Kentucky isn’t feeling bad for us.” Ah yes, Kentucky, the next team up on the schedule at noon Saturday. The Wildcats had won six consecutive SEC games entering into their Tuesday night game with Arkansas.

“We have to continue to grow, get better, shore up some weaknesses,” White said. “Respond.” White did have his first-ever Louisiana Tech team lose five of six, and in his first season coaching Florida, the Gators lost six of eight. Both teams, notably, went on to have winning seasons. Georgia is 14-10 with seven games left in the regular season. White will be challenged to avoid having the first losing season of his career if his Bulldogs can’t soon settle on an identity.

