ATHENS — Mike White has NCAA tourney aspirations, even if it seems few others count Georgia basketball among the contenders.

The SEC Men’s Basketball Media Days take place in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, but the preseason poll has already been released.

The Bulldogs are picked to finish 12th — one spot higher than last year — and none of the Georgia players are among the 12 players that were selected preseason first team and second team.

This UGA team added will have a very different look than the group that finished 11th in the SEC last season and finished 16-16 overall.

The Bulldogs have five transfers and four freshman mixing in with four returning lettermen.

“It’s just a well-rounded team,” said Georgia freshman Blue Cain, a Top 100 recruit who won the team’s slam dunk competition at the Stegmania preseason event.

“We don’t have a lot of egos, we all just want to win, compete and get better each day. I think we have a chance to be a very special group.”

White said the same thing during the offseason and had no problem casually floating the idea this UGA team could make what would be its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015.

“Ultimately, if we’re not trying to get to the tournament we’re wasting time in this league,” White said last month.

“Let’s just talk about it, let’s put It out there, we all want to get there. But we should be more concerned about how to get there.”

No doubt, first things first the Bulldogs need to snap the six-game losing streak that capped last year and perhaps win what would be their first SEC tourney game since the 2019-20 season, when No. 1 overall pick Anthony “Antman” Edwards helped a 16-16 UGA team beat Ole Miss.

White’s second team at UGA enters this season having had the benefit of a 10-day trip to Italy over the summer that should provide an edge.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get ahead a little bit,” White said. “The NCAA allows you 10 additional practices than you normally get in preparation for that trip.”

White said this season’s team goes into the season playing better than last year’s group did after an entire season together.

Georgia will host Eastern Kentucky in its exhibition opener at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 before traveling to Las Vegas to face Oregon in its season-opening game in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1 Tennessee;

2 Texas A&M

3 Arkansas

4 Kentucky

5 Alabama

6 Auburn

7 Mississippi State

8 Florida

9 Missouri

10 Ole Miss

11 Vanderbilt

12 Georgia

13 LSU

14 South Carolina

SEC Player of the Year

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

G | Jr. | 6-0 | 175 | Dallas, Texas

Preseason All-SEC First-Team

Grant Nelson, Alabama

F | Sr. | 6-11 | 230 | Devils Lake, N.D.

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

F | So. | 6-10 | 220 | Springfield, Mo.

Johni Broome, Auburn

F | Jr. | 6-10 | 240 | Plant City, Fla.

Justin Edwards, Kentucky

G | Fr. | 6-8 | 203 |Philadelphia, Pa.

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

F | Gr. | 6-11 | 245 | Bay St. Louis, Miss.

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

G | 5th Yr. | 6-3 | 192 | Montevideo, Uruguay

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

G | Jr. | 6-0 | 175 | Dallas, Texas

Preseason All-SEC Second-Team

Mark Sears, Alabama

G | Sr. | 6-1 | 185 | Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Davonte Davis, Arkansas

G | Sr. | 6-4 | 185 | Jacksonville, Ark.

Riley Kugel, Florida

G | So. | 6-5 | 207 | Orlando, Fla.

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

G | 5th Yr. | 6-5 | 205 | Chicago, Ill.

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

G | Jr. | 5-9 | 171 | Long Island, N.Y.