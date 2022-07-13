WATCH: Georgia basketball coach Mike White mic’d up at practice

White’s arrival in Athens is not his first time trying to awaken a program. The 12th year head coach started doing that as a true freshman at Ole Miss, long before he picked up the clipboard.

It took all of eight collegiate games before White earned a starting role for the Rebels in his freshman season. The young guard dished out 370 assists during his four years in Oxford, the seventh-most in school history.

White also helped lead Ole Miss to three NCAA Tournament bids, the first NCAA Tournament win in school history, and two SEC West titles.