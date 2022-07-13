WATCH: Georgia basketball coach Mike White mic’d up at practice
White’s arrival in Athens is not his first time trying to awaken a program. The 12th year head coach started doing that as a true freshman at Ole Miss, long before he picked up the clipboard.
It took all of eight collegiate games before White earned a starting role for the Rebels in his freshman season. The young guard dished out 370 assists during his four years in Oxford, the seventh-most in school history.
White also helped lead Ole Miss to three NCAA Tournament bids, the first NCAA Tournament win in school history, and two SEC West titles.
The head coach will have four returning starters this season, a big upgrade from last year’s team, which had none by the time SEC play tipped off.