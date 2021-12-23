Georgia basketball comeback falls short in 86-84 loss to East Tennessee State

ATHENS -- Noah Baumann missed a game-winning shot in the final seconds as Georgia basketball fell to East Tennessee State 86-84 Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. The USC transfer was 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range prior to the shot. With 8.4 seconds to go and down by 1 point, Aaron Cook passed the ball to an open Baumann on the baseline, who missed the shot off the back iron. The Bulldogs (6-6) stuck closely behind the Buccaneers (7-6) for most of the first half. A 10-3 East Tennessee State run to close the half put Georgia down 48-39 at the break.

The Bulldogs slowly chipped away at the Buccaneer lead in the second half, finally pulling within one possession at the 8 minute-mark. A bruising Aaron Cook layup gave Georgia its first lead of the second half. The point guard took a more commanding lead moments later with a steal and three-point play to put the Bulldogs up 71-67. East Tennessee State battled back, though, and a David Sloan fadeaway 3-pointer put the Buccaneers ahead 85-84 with less than 10 seconds on the clock.

Baumann led the way for Georgia offensively with 25 points and 7 rebounds. He started his third straight game in place of star forward Jailyn Ingram, who tore his ACL earlier this month. Kario Oquendo and Aaron Cook also had strong outings for Georgia. Oquendo scored 15 points and pulled down 3 rebounds. Cook added 17 points and dished out 6 assists of his own. Sloan led the Buccaneers with 24 points and 4 assists.