ATHENS — Georgia basketball is the most recent team to beat NCAA tourney champ Florida, and the Bulldogs will get at least two shots to beat the Gators next season.

The SEC announced men’s basketball game locations and two-time opponents on Wednesday, and Georgia will play Florida twice along with having home and away tips against South Carolina and Texas.

Coach Mike White, whose UGA program won a school-record 15 home games last season, previously coached the Gators (2015-22) adding more spice to the border-state rivalry game.

Georgia will look to defend the Stegeman Coliseum court this season in SEC home games against:

• Alabama

• Arkansas

• Auburn

• Ole Miss

• Tennessee

• Texas A&M

• Florida

• Texas

• South Carolina

Georgia’s SEC road games will be at:

• Kentucky

• LSU

• Mississippi State

• Missouri

• Oklahoma

• Vanderbilt

The SEC game times and dates have yet to be announced, but the Bulldogs, coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 10 years, have released their non-conference schedule.

Georgia, recently projected by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi to make a second straight NCAA Tournament, will open next season with five home games

• Nov. 3 Bellarmine (Athens)

• Nov. 5 Maryland-Eastern Shore (Athens)

• Nov. 9 Morehead State (Athens)

• Nov. 14 Georgia Tech (Athens)

• Nov. 17 Florida A&M (Athens)

• Nov. 21 Clemson/ W.Virginia./Xavier (Charleston, S.C.)

• Nov. 23 Clemson/ W.Virginia./Xavier (Charleston, S.C.)

• Nov. 29 Tennessee Tech (Athens)

• Dec. 2 Florida State (Tallahassee)

• Dec. 18 Western Carolina (Athens)

• Dec. 22 West Georgia (Athens)

• Dec .29 Long Island (Athens)