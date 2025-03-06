ATHENS – Georgia basketball has plenty to play for even after likely earning an NCAA Tournament spot Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (19-11, 7-10 SEC) can shift focus from surviving to improving quality of life as every extra SEC win improves their potential March Madness seeding.

That starts with the regular season finale against Vanderbilt at noon on Saturday. One last win at Stegeman Coliseum would create a better opportunity for conference wins next week in the SEC Tournament.

UGA will play in the first round of the conference tournament, which starts on Wednesday. The Bulldogs can finish as high as the No. 10 seed and as low as the No. 12 seed, changing their potential opponents for the rest of the week.

Here’s a look at the three possible SEC Tournament seedings for Georgia, depending on its game against Vanderbilt and Mississippi State’s game at Arkansas on Saturday.

Potential SEC Tournament Seedings

No. 10 seed: Georgia beats Vanderbilt, Mississippi State beats Arkansas

No. 11 seed: Georgia beats Vanderbilt, Arkansas beats Mississippi State

No. 12 seed: Vanderbilt beats Georgia

The SEC’s expansion to 16 teams has changed the tournament format. The seeding is split into three tiers that start tournament play on three different days.

Seeds nine through 16 will play on Wednesday with the four winners advancing to play seeds five through eight on Thursday. Those four winners would play the SEC’s top four seeds on Friday, followed by two Saturday semifinals and a championship on Sunday.

Georgia, like Vanderbilt, can earn one of the top seeds for day one with a win on Saturday.

That would give the Bulldogs a more favorable first round matchup against LSU, who they beat at home earlier this season.

It would also set up a round two game against the No. 7 seed. The tournament’s 11th seed would play the sixth seed in the second round, and the 12th seed would play the fifth seed.

If Georgia got the No. 11 or No. 12 seed, it would play Oklahoma or Texas in round one, depending on the outcome of the Sooners’ and Longhorns’ second meeting on Saturday.

Many experts believe Georgia is in the 68-team field, but not all believe they have done enough to earn one of the 60 direct bids.

The Bulldogs could be seeded to play the First Four, meaning they would have to beat another fringe tournament team for a spot in the 64-team tournament.

The best way UGA can avoid that is by winning on Saturday to give itself a better chance at winning more in Nashville next week.

Georgia’s exact March Madness fate will be revealed at 6 p.m. on Selection Sunday, March 16.