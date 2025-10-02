ATHENS — Georgia basketball is widely projected to make the NCAA tournament again this season, and returning center Somto Cyril is, quite literally, one of the biggest reasons why.

“I know people on the outside look and say ‘they are a small-sized team,’ but we really have the heart to compete,” said the muscular 6-foot-11 Cyril, who has chiseled away 10 pounds of body fat and weighs in a lean 250. “When we go against each other every day, we go at it.

“If you watched us practice, you’d go ‘Hmm, they have a chance, might be better than last year’s team.”

The Bulldogs basketball fans’ first chance to see the team is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 in Atlanta, when they face Georgia State in an exhibition game.

Coach Mike White has shared how Georgia will play faster this season, looking to speed things up and create an open floor.

Cyril has worked hard in this offseason to ensure he’s in position to benefit from the furious pace the Bulldogs’ have in mind.

“Coach White made it clear from the jump this is our playing style and this is how we’re going to be,” Cyril said. “I think I’ve done a good job getting in better shape, running a lot with the guards …. it’s going to be a game-changer for me in the paint to have space.

“We’ll have more lobs because we’re a running team — fast breaks — it’s going to be really, really good for us.”

Cyril, originally a Kentucky commit, explained why he stayed at Georgia in an era where most players market themselves to other programs.

“It really has to do with who I am as a person, I take pride in figuring things out, and to go in the transfer portal is the easy way out for most people,” Cyril said. “I don’t see myself doing that…. coming back here, people question why I did it, it’s just trusting the process.

“I believe I can make things work out right,” He said. “Last year we went to the NCAA tournament for the first time in (10) years, (and) I believe this year we can make it back and win a game, or two, or three, whatever number that is, we can make a run for it.”

The Bulldogs are projected as one of the “Last Four In” in Joe Lunardi’s most recent ESPN bracketology projections.

“Everybody when you say ‘Georgia,’ everyone looks at Georgia as a football school, but it’s my goal and everyone in the basketball program’s goal to .... put Georgia on the map as a basketball school, too,” Cyril said.“My goal, when it’s all said and done, is we’re up there, making runs in the NCAA tournament.”