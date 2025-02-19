ATHENS — Six former Georgia Bulldogs won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles this past NFL season.

And Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network has another former Georgia Bulldog joining the Eagles in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In Jeremiah’s latest mock draft, he has the Eagles drafting Georgia safety Malaki Starks.

If Starks were to land with the Eagles, he would become the fourth Georgia player drafted in the first round by Philadelphia in the last four years, joining Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

"The Eagles add another versatile piece to the secondary in Starks, who joins the “Georgia North” all-stars in Philadelphia," Jeremiah wrote.

Starks would also join Lewis Cine in Philadelphia, who was the last Georgia safety to be taken in the first round. He was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which saw five Georgia defenders go in the first 32 selection.

Much has been made of Philadelphia’s willingness to tap into Georgia’s talent and connection. Starks was teammates with Carter and Smith when Georgia won a national championship in 2022. Adding a talent like Starks, who was a two-time All-American, should only bolster Philadelphia’s championship hopes.

Jeremiah has three Georgia players coming off the board in the first round. Starks is joined by linebacker Jalon Walker, who is slated to be taken with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Walker is a North Carolina native, so the selection would be a homecoming of sorts for the Butkus Award-winning linebacker. Quay Walker was the last inside linebacker drafted in the first round, as he was the No. 22 overall pick by the Green Bay Packers in that same 2022 NFL Draft.

The third Georgia Bulldog to be taken in the third round is defensive end Mykel Williams, who Jeremiah has landing with the Atlanta Falcons at pick No. 15.

Williams to the Falcons has become a popular projection, as Matt Miller of ESPN., had previously forecasted the Falcons to take Williams.

If that is the case, it would mark the first time in franchise history that Atlanta has used a first-round pick on a player from Georgia.

Starks, Williams and Walker were three of the 14 Georgia players invited to next week’s NFL combine, which will take place in Indianapolis. All three are expected to test extremely well, which should only help their respective cases as first-round picks.

Only Ohio State is sending more players to this year’s NFL combine and no school has had more players taken in the previous five NFL drafts than Georgia.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 24 through April 26, which the first round starting on the 24th.