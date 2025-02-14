Six former Georgia Bulldogs won the Super Bowl this past week as members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

And one former Georgia great, who proved to be an NFL Hall of Famer, would like to see the home-state Atlanta Falcons have that sort of injection of Georgia talent.

Champ Bailey, in speaking with ESPN’s Kevin Clark on an episode of This is Football, made note of how he would like to see Atlanta lean into the Georgia pipeline like the Eagles have in recent years.

“You know, it’s unfortunate the hometown Falcons hadn’t got on board with this,” Bailey said. “But, you know, it’s one of those things, man. We always have a lot of talent. And if you could see lately, I think Kirby’s experience in the league and what he values as far as the interior of a defense and offense, that’s really what it boils down to, man.”

The Eagles have taken five Georgia players in the previous three NFL drafts, including three players in the first round.

By comparison, the Atlanta Falcons have taken just 12 Georgia players in the NFL draft since they entered the league back in 1966.

And none of those selections have been in the first two rounds of the draft. Scott Woerner is the highest Bulldog ever drafted by the Falcons, as he was the No. 80 overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft.

No program has had more players taken in the NFL draft over the past five years than Georgia with 48 selections.

Three of those have been made by the Falcons but all three were sixth-round picks in tight end John FitzPatrick, offensive guard Justin Shaffer and defensive lineman Zion Logue.

Atlanta did have Lorenzo Carter and Charlie Woerner on the team this past season, with both signing with the team as free agents.

Georgia once again figures to have a loaded crop of NFL prospects, as the Bulldogs had 14 players invited to this year’s NFL combine. Only Ohio State, with 16, had more.

As for why Georgia continues to produce NFL talent at an elite level, Bailey offered up some insight into how Smart works.

“You’re always going to have the most elite defensive lineman come to Georgia just because of who Kirby is,” Bailey said. “You watch Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter and how they excel, it’s just going to make more guys want to come. So it’s no surprise to me. I know in Philly they’re all excelling because I feel like they got comfortable very fast.

“So whatever they’re doing on a weekly basis for these guys, these guys look comfortable. They don’t look like they missed a beat coming from college. I’m just happy to see there’s a bunch of us out there.”

Bailey played with Smart at Georgia. After a stellar two-way career at Georgia, Bailey was the No. 7 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the now-Washington Commanders.

This year also marked the 24th straight year that a Georgia player participated in the Super Bowl. No NFL team had more players on it than the Eagles this past season.

The Atlanta Falcons have the No. 15 overall pick in this year’s draft. Given the lack of a pass rush, something the Eagles have in spades, perhaps the Falcons could take either Mykel Williams or Jalon Walker in the first round.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24 through April 26.