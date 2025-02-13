ATHENS — Georgia tied a program modern-era record with 14 players invited to the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

And there’s a strong case to be made the Bulldogs should have had at least two more, as former team captains Chaz Chambliss and Dan Jackson was not among the list of 329 invites.

Jackson was named the MVP of his defensive back position group at the Senior Bowl in a vote taken among teammates who faced him as running backs and receivers after his strong performance leading up to the annual all-star game in Mobile.

Chambliss and Ben Yurosek were East-West Shrine Game invites, but neither played in that all-star game last month after suffering what were believed to be minor injuries leading up to the game.

The NFL combine takes place Feb. 24-March 3 at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Field, with players doing in-person interviews, on-field drills and taking part in medical testing.

CFP champion Ohio State had 15 players invited to the NFL combine, while Texas matched Georgia with 14 invitees, Oregon had a program-record 12 invited and South Carolina had 11 players invited.

Miami, Fla., had 10 players invited, while Alabama had nine and CFP Championship Game runner-up Notre Dame had 8 invitees.

The 32 NFL teams provide input to the Player Selection Committee which selects the NFL combine participants.

Three of the Bulldogs invited -- linebacker Jalon Walker, defensive end Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks -- are projected to be first round NFL draft picks.

Georgia receiver Arian Smith will be among the most-watched when it’s time for the 40-yard dash, as Smith is expected to run a time in the low 4.2-second range.

The 14 players Georgia have invited this year (listed below) is the most since 14 Bulldogs were invited following the 2021 national championship season that culminated with a 33-18 win over Alabama in the CFP Championship Game.

UGA had 11 players invited off the 2023 team, and 12 were invited following the 2022 CFP Championship season that Georgia capped with a 65-7 victory over TCU.

In addition to Chambliss and Jackson, outgoing UGA tight end Ben Yurosek was also not invited from the Georgia team.

Here are the Bulldogs’ players who were invited to the NFL combine:

RB Trevor Etienne

WR Dominic Lovett

WR Arian Smith

OG Dylan Fairchild

OG Tate Ratledge

OC Jared Wilson

OT Xavier Truss

DT Warren Brinson

DT Nazir Stackhouse

DE Ty Ingram-Dawkins

DE Mykel Williams

LB Smael Mondon

LB Jalon Walker

FS Malaki Starks